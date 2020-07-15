All apartments in Ballwin
374 Champion Way.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

374 Champion Way

374 Champion Way Drive · (314) 781-7777
Location

374 Champion Way Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011
Wildwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout
lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase. Quality tile flooring & carpeting abound. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite
counter top, center island & custom cabinetry. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet & organizer & master bath with fantastic whirlpool tub & separate shower & heated
tile floor. Gas fireplace, central vacuum, track lighting, wood floors, large sliding glass doors & deck looking onto woods. 3-car garage for parking. All exterior maintenance
provided leasing this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 374 Champion Way have any available units?
374 Champion Way has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ballwin, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ballwin Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Champion Way have?
Some of 374 Champion Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Champion Way currently offering any rent specials?
374 Champion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Champion Way pet-friendly?
No, 374 Champion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ballwin.
Does 374 Champion Way offer parking?
Yes, 374 Champion Way offers parking.
Does 374 Champion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Champion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Champion Way have a pool?
Yes, 374 Champion Way has a pool.
Does 374 Champion Way have accessible units?
No, 374 Champion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Champion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Champion Way has units with dishwashers.

