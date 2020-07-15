374 Champion Way.

Amenities
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout
lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase. Quality tile flooring & carpeting abound. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite
counter top, center island & custom cabinetry. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet & organizer & master bath with fantastic whirlpool tub & separate shower & heated
tile floor. Gas fireplace, central vacuum, track lighting, wood floors, large sliding glass doors & deck looking onto woods. 3-car garage for parking. All exterior maintenance
provided leasing this home