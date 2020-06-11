All apartments in Arnold
1130 Jeffco Boulevard

1130 Jeffco Boulevard · (314) 756-9100
Location

1130 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, MO 63010

Price and availability

Amenities

*HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION Available! The Building is total is 4350 s f with a partition. 2500 s f has Offering A 13'x20' presentation rm, 16'x14' Class rm w TV monitor system, 7 rm for verity of uses, laundry area, break rm w cabinetry, working & handicap restroom. The 1850 s f Open .Newer HVAC units, WH, Flooring & Open 13' ceiling. To Advertise Your Service & Brand w a 10'x10' pole sign on Jeffco Blvd w a break at 6'x10' and 4'x10' for two messages, 2 box signs 4' x 20' one facing the front one facing the back visible to the QT. & A Newer Awning. Currently 29 parking spot w 2 handicapped Available For Purchase. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard have any available units?
1130 Jeffco Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arnold, MO.
Is 1130 Jeffco Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Jeffco Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Jeffco Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arnold.
Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Jeffco Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1130 Jeffco Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
