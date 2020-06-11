1130 Jeffco Boulevard

Amenities

parking air conditioning accessible

*HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION Available! The Building is total is 4350 s f with a partition. 2500 s f has Offering A 13'x20' presentation rm, 16'x14' Class rm w TV monitor system, 7 rm for verity of uses, laundry area, break rm w cabinetry, working & handicap restroom. The 1850 s f Open .Newer HVAC units, WH, Flooring & Open 13' ceiling. To Advertise Your Service & Brand w a 10'x10' pole sign on Jeffco Blvd w a break at 6'x10' and 4'x10' for two messages, 2 box signs 4' x 20' one facing the front one facing the back visible to the QT. & A Newer Awning. Currently 29 parking spot w 2 handicapped Available For Purchase. Owner/Agent