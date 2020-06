Amenities

Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo



Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating. The living room, dining room and kitchen with high top bar are all part of the open floor plan that make the over 1000 square feet condo feel even more spacious. Washer and dryer are included with all other standard kitchen appliances. Enjoy grilling out on your own covered patio with an extra storage closet.

