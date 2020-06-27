Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3490 Cherry Lane #E Available 09/01/19 Newer Town Home *3Bed*2.5Bath plus loft*1600SqFt. Great Amenities! Avail Sept 1 - Bright and clean 3 bedroom town home, Very spacious- almost 1600 Sqft. Community pool, parks, walking paths, tennis courts included!



MAIN LEVEL- Open floor plan- Living room, informal dining area and large kitchen- with maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large breakfast bar. Gas fireplace with stone surround in living room. Patio on main level off informal dining area. Half bath also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- A large vaulted master suite with full bath (separate soaking tub and shower, dual sinks) and two large walk-in closets. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level.



Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care. Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. Pets allowed- max 2, weight limit 30 lbs. MUST SEE. Available Sep 1, 2019



(RLNE3739895)