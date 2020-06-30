Amenities

3395 Cherry Lane #D Available 08/01/20 HUGE End Unit Townhome*3Bed plus loft*2.5Bath* Great Amentities- Available Aug 1 - End Unit, updated townhome in Bailey's Arbor. Very spacious floorplan- almost 2000 sqft!



MAIN LEVEL: Open floor plan- Living room, informal dining area and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout!! Gas fireplace in living room. Patio area and half bath also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- A large master suite with full bath (separate tub and shower) and walk in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level.



Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care. Large green area in front of the home. Community Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. No cats, only one small dog allowed- please inquire about limits, additional deposit, etc. MUST SEE. Available August 1, 2020



No Cats Allowed



