Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3395 Cherry Lane #D
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3395 Cherry Lane #D

3395 Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3395 Cherry Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
3395 Cherry Lane #D Available 08/01/20 HUGE End Unit Townhome*3Bed plus loft*2.5Bath* Great Amentities- Available Aug 1 - End Unit, updated townhome in Bailey's Arbor. Very spacious floorplan- almost 2000 sqft!

MAIN LEVEL: Open floor plan- Living room, informal dining area and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout!! Gas fireplace in living room. Patio area and half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- A large master suite with full bath (separate tub and shower) and walk in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level.

Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care. Large green area in front of the home. Community Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. No cats, only one small dog allowed- please inquire about limits, additional deposit, etc. MUST SEE. Available August 1, 2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3467294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have any available units?
3395 Cherry Lane #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have?
Some of 3395 Cherry Lane #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 Cherry Lane #D currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Cherry Lane #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Cherry Lane #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3395 Cherry Lane #D is pet friendly.
Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D offer parking?
No, 3395 Cherry Lane #D does not offer parking.
Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 Cherry Lane #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have a pool?
Yes, 3395 Cherry Lane #D has a pool.
Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have accessible units?
No, 3395 Cherry Lane #D does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3395 Cherry Lane #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3395 Cherry Lane #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3395 Cherry Lane #D does not have units with air conditioning.

