Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:42 PM

2864 Liberty Trl

2864 Liberty Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2864 Liberty Trl, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, private master suite, community pool/club house, deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 2864 Liberty Trl Woodbury MN 55129

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Liberty Trl have any available units?
2864 Liberty Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2864 Liberty Trl have?
Some of 2864 Liberty Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2864 Liberty Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Liberty Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Liberty Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2864 Liberty Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2864 Liberty Trl offer parking?
No, 2864 Liberty Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Liberty Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Liberty Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Liberty Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2864 Liberty Trl has a pool.
Does 2864 Liberty Trl have accessible units?
No, 2864 Liberty Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Liberty Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2864 Liberty Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2864 Liberty Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2864 Liberty Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
