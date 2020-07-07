1076 Regency Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a90fdd091 ---- New paint, carpet, flooring, fixtures, blinds and more. This split-level twin home offers a great layout and over 1,300 square feet, including two living areas, one featuring a beautiful gas fireplace. Three large bedrooms, each with an over sized closet and added organization. Two full baths. Laundry area with upper storage cabinets. Large upper deck off of the dining area. Lower-level opens up to a spacious, fenced backyard. Peaceful neighborhood close to parks and shopping, with easy access to both I-94 and I-494. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 1, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 dog under 35 lbs. or 1-2 cats - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.