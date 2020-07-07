All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated August 5 2019 at 4:34 PM

1076 Regency Drive

1076 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1076 Regency Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a90fdd091 ---- New paint, carpet, flooring, fixtures, blinds and more. This split-level twin home offers a great layout and over 1,300 square feet, including two living areas, one featuring a beautiful gas fireplace. Three large bedrooms, each with an over sized closet and added organization. Two full baths. Laundry area with upper storage cabinets. Large upper deck off of the dining area. Lower-level opens up to a spacious, fenced backyard. Peaceful neighborhood close to parks and shopping, with easy access to both I-94 and I-494. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 1, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 dog under 35 lbs. or 1-2 cats - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Regency Drive have any available units?
1076 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1076 Regency Drive have?
Some of 1076 Regency Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 Regency Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1076 Regency Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1076 Regency Drive offers parking.
Does 1076 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Regency Drive have a pool?
No, 1076 Regency Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 1076 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 Regency Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1076 Regency Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1076 Regency Drive has units with air conditioning.

