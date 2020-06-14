Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in White Bear Lake, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to White Bear Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Results within 1 mile of White Bear Lake
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of White Bear Lake
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,291
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Prosperity Heights
1 Unit Available
1711 Orange Avenue E
1711 East Orange Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Nicely built and remodeled 4 bedroom single family house.

Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1567 Christie Plaza
1567 Christie Place, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available - currently occupied** This beautiful home was built in 2014, equipped with all of the modern luxuries such as stainless steel appliances, large windows, central air and heating, and high ceilings.

Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
943 Hawthorne Avenue E
943 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in.

Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
Results within 10 miles of White Bear Lake
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,369
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Battle Creek
44 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
46 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Downtown St. Paul
59 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
13 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in White Bear Lake, MN

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

