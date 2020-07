Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator dishwasher patio / balcony range air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool elevator on-site laundry cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Experience quiet community living in tranquil West St. Paul. 205 Wentworth offers clean, spacious one and two-bedroom/den apartments with updated appliances, private decks, indoor pool, and a beautiful outdoor patio area. You will appreciate being just minutes away from a variety of popular local attractions, including Dodge Nature Center and the Robert Street retail district.



205 Wentworths convenient location is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 52, I-35E and I-494; providing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.



