West St. Paul, MN
1901 Bidwell Street
Last updated May 16 2019

1901 Bidwell Street

Location

1901 Bidwell Street, West St. Paul, MN 55118
Charlton Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
This home features a beautiful renovation on a sprawling lot in west st. Paul. A welcoming home with a living room, formal dining room, family room, and gorgeous kitchen make the main floor perfect for entertaining-- giving you plenty of space to host a large gathering. With 5 bedrooms upstairs and 1 down, there is great space for everyone to comfortably have their own private space. A beautiful master bedroom features a master bathroom with a walk-in closet connected to the bathroom. This home has 4 bathrooms-- 2 up, 1 on the main floor off the kitchen and mudroom, and 1 in the basement. The basement gives more space for entertaining, working out, watching the game, or crafting-- so many options for how to use this space!! And you won't be disappointed by the large backyard that includes a fire pit, gardening beds, a playset and a basketball hoop on the driveway! Your summer will be easy and fun while you spend your time outside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Bidwell Street have any available units?
1901 Bidwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 1901 Bidwell Street have?
Some of 1901 Bidwell Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Bidwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Bidwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Bidwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West St. Paul.
Does 1901 Bidwell Street offer parking?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Bidwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Bidwell Street have a pool?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Bidwell Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Bidwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Bidwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Bidwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
