1901 Bidwell Street

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets basketball court fire pit

This home features a beautiful renovation on a sprawling lot in west st. Paul. A welcoming home with a living room, formal dining room, family room, and gorgeous kitchen make the main floor perfect for entertaining-- giving you plenty of space to host a large gathering. With 5 bedrooms upstairs and 1 down, there is great space for everyone to comfortably have their own private space. A beautiful master bedroom features a master bathroom with a walk-in closet connected to the bathroom. This home has 4 bathrooms-- 2 up, 1 on the main floor off the kitchen and mudroom, and 1 in the basement. The basement gives more space for entertaining, working out, watching the game, or crafting-- so many options for how to use this space!! And you won't be disappointed by the large backyard that includes a fire pit, gardening beds, a playset and a basketball hoop on the driveway! Your summer will be easy and fun while you spend your time outside!