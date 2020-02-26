Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage dogs allowed

205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 Available 02/28/20 Top Floor Wayzata Condo, Avail Now, 1 Garage Space, Balcony, Storage - This top floor condo is located in Downtown Wayzata. It is on the 3rd and top floor with views of the Swimming Pool and Pond. The condo building itself has been recently updated with new carpets, paint, and the exterior is well maintained. There is also community room and updated fitness room.



We just installed new carpet and painted this uni!. It has a large entry closet, new Ac wall unit, and walk out Balcony. (Yes you are able to paint if you are not into the paint colors)



One underground garage space and one storage locker are included.



Laundry is on all floors and is coin operated.



As as tenant you will only be responsible for Electric and one parking space comes with the unit.



Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score, Sorry No Dogs.. (Cat deposit $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4251424)