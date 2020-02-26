All apartments in Wayzata
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

205 Barry Ave S Unit 308

205 Barry Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

205 Barry Avenue South, Wayzata, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 Available 02/28/20 Top Floor Wayzata Condo, Avail Now, 1 Garage Space, Balcony, Storage - This top floor condo is located in Downtown Wayzata. It is on the 3rd and top floor with views of the Swimming Pool and Pond. The condo building itself has been recently updated with new carpets, paint, and the exterior is well maintained. There is also community room and updated fitness room.

We just installed new carpet and painted this uni!. It has a large entry closet, new Ac wall unit, and walk out Balcony. (Yes you are able to paint if you are not into the paint colors)

One underground garage space and one storage locker are included.

Laundry is on all floors and is coin operated.

As as tenant you will only be responsible for Electric and one parking space comes with the unit.

Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score, Sorry No Dogs.. (Cat deposit $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4251424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have any available units?
205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayzata, MN.
What amenities does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have?
Some of 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 is pet friendly.
Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 offer parking?
Yes, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 offers parking.
Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have a pool?
Yes, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 has a pool.
Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Barry Ave S Unit 308 has units with air conditioning.
