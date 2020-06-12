/
2 bedroom apartments
167 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Hazelwood
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Little Canada
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Little Canada
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Prosperity Heights
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Hillside
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Payne - Phalen
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
