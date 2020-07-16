1299 County Road D Cir E.

Amenities
Available August 15th,2020!
This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
Amazing woodwork throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer and a cozy gas burning fireplace. Fully insulated garage stays warm in the winter time! You will not be disappointed!
Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Clean background screening
Job and Rental referrals
Sorry not participating Section 8
Max Occupancy is 6ppl
HOA included in rent
This home is pet friendly with an extra $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month rent per pet.
To set up a showing or Apply please visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
tab to Agent Showing Request or Application
Text or Call Cosette 612.545.8138 w/additional questions