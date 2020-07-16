1299 County Road D Cir E.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available August 15th,2020!



This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.

Amazing woodwork throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer and a cozy gas burning fireplace. Fully insulated garage stays warm in the winter time! You will not be disappointed!



Rental Requirements -

Income 3 times rent

Deposit equal to rent

Clean background screening

Job and Rental referrals

Sorry not participating Section 8

Max Occupancy is 6ppl

HOA included in rent



This home is pet friendly with an extra $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month rent per pet.



To set up a showing or Apply please visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

tab to Agent Showing Request or Application



Text or Call Cosette 612.545.8138 w/additional questions