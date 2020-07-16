All apartments in Vadnais Heights
Find more places like
1299 County Road D Cir E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vadnais Heights, MN
/
1299 County Road D Cir E
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

1299 County Road D Cir E

1299 County Road D Circle · (612) 545-8138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vadnais Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN 55109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,497

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available August 15th,2020!

This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
Amazing woodwork throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer and a cozy gas burning fireplace. Fully insulated garage stays warm in the winter time! You will not be disappointed!

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Clean background screening
Job and Rental referrals
Sorry not participating Section 8
Max Occupancy is 6ppl
HOA included in rent

This home is pet friendly with an extra $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month rent per pet.

To set up a showing or Apply please visit www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
tab to Agent Showing Request or Application

Text or Call Cosette 612.545.8138 w/additional questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1299 County Road D Cir E have any available units?
1299 County Road D Cir E has a unit available for $2,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1299 County Road D Cir E have?
Some of 1299 County Road D Cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 County Road D Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
1299 County Road D Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 County Road D Cir E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1299 County Road D Cir E is pet friendly.
Does 1299 County Road D Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 1299 County Road D Cir E offers parking.
Does 1299 County Road D Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1299 County Road D Cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 County Road D Cir E have a pool?
No, 1299 County Road D Cir E does not have a pool.
Does 1299 County Road D Cir E have accessible units?
No, 1299 County Road D Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 County Road D Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1299 County Road D Cir E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1299 County Road D Cir E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1299 County Road D Cir E has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D
Vadnais Heights, MN 55109

Similar Pages

Vadnais Heights 1 BedroomsVadnais Heights 2 BedroomsVadnais Heights Apartments with GaragesVadnais Heights Apartments with GymsVadnais Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities