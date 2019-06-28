All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 424 4th Street S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stillwater, MN
/
424 4th Street S
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

424 4th Street S

424 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stillwater
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

424 4th Street South, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury living: high-end finishes in this impeccably remodeled, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Stillwater, available May 1st. Walk to Downtown Stillwater and enjoy views of the historic courthouse and beautiful St. Croix River Valley. Second floor unit in secured, renovated Victorian Era home. One-car attached garage stall included, laundry on-site. Finishes include carrara marble tile in kitchen & bath, attractive herringbone backsplash, original hardwood floors, stainless appliances and custom shaker cabinets, enameled original woodwork, high ceilings and elegant fixtures. Heat, trash and water/sewer included. Professional, local management. No pets, absolutely no smoking anywhere on premises. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 4th Street S have any available units?
424 4th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 424 4th Street S have?
Some of 424 4th Street S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 4th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
424 4th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 4th Street S pet-friendly?
No, 424 4th Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 424 4th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 424 4th Street S offers parking.
Does 424 4th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 4th Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 4th Street S have a pool?
No, 424 4th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 424 4th Street S have accessible units?
No, 424 4th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 424 4th Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 4th Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 4th Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 4th Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stillwater 3 BedroomsStillwater Apartments with Balconies
Stillwater Apartments with GaragesStillwater Apartments with Parking
Stillwater Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MN
Maple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities