424 4th Street S

Luxury living: high-end finishes in this impeccably remodeled, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Stillwater, available May 1st. Walk to Downtown Stillwater and enjoy views of the historic courthouse and beautiful St. Croix River Valley. Second floor unit in secured, renovated Victorian Era home. One-car attached garage stall included, laundry on-site. Finishes include carrara marble tile in kitchen & bath, attractive herringbone backsplash, original hardwood floors, stainless appliances and custom shaker cabinets, enameled original woodwork, high ceilings and elegant fixtures. Heat, trash and water/sewer included. Professional, local management. No pets, absolutely no smoking anywhere on premises. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.