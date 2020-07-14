3497 Maureen Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground garage

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms August 1 MOVE IN - Property Id: 303859



HURRY! This home will not stay on the market long! Walking & Biking trails next to your unit, with private deck area. End unit townhome walks in to hardwood floor living room,dining room & open kitchen,half bathroom & 2-car garage attached. Upstairs 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths,loft and laundry! Aug 1 move in or a few days in July. NO pets. Playground & baseball field across the street.

Email Brenda to set up a showing Brenda@ AuntieBRentals.com. Home is NOT Section 8 approved. Tenants pay gas & Electric. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303859

Property Id 303859



(RLNE5871513)