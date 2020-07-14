All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated July 14 2020

3497 Maureen Ln

3497 Maureen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3497 Maureen Lane, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms August 1 MOVE IN - Property Id: 303859

HURRY! This home will not stay on the market long! Walking & Biking trails next to your unit, with private deck area. End unit townhome walks in to hardwood floor living room,dining room & open kitchen,half bathroom & 2-car garage attached. Upstairs 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths,loft and laundry! Aug 1 move in or a few days in July. NO pets. Playground & baseball field across the street.
Email Brenda to set up a showing Brenda@ AuntieBRentals.com. Home is NOT Section 8 approved. Tenants pay gas & Electric. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303859
Property Id 303859

(RLNE5871513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3497 Maureen Ln have any available units?
3497 Maureen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 3497 Maureen Ln have?
Some of 3497 Maureen Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3497 Maureen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3497 Maureen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3497 Maureen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3497 Maureen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3497 Maureen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3497 Maureen Ln offers parking.
Does 3497 Maureen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3497 Maureen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3497 Maureen Ln have a pool?
No, 3497 Maureen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3497 Maureen Ln have accessible units?
No, 3497 Maureen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3497 Maureen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3497 Maureen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3497 Maureen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3497 Maureen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
