All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 3471 Maureen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stillwater, MN
/
3471 Maureen Ln
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3471 Maureen Ln

3471 Maureen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3471 Maureen Lane, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e21123e005 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom end unit townhouse in Stillwater, across from park. This towhhome features a huge master suite, 2 1/2 baths and a loft. Granite island counter, upgraded maple cabinets throughout, and stainless steel appliances. Includes snow removal, lawn service, sewer & water. Available March 1. This property does not accept section 8. See more property management homes for rent in the Twin Cities Minnesota at http://www.RentersOutlet.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 Maureen Ln have any available units?
3471 Maureen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
Is 3471 Maureen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3471 Maureen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 Maureen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 3471 Maureen Ln offer parking?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3471 Maureen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 Maureen Ln have a pool?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3471 Maureen Ln have accessible units?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 Maureen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3471 Maureen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3471 Maureen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIHugo, MNOakdale, MNSomerset, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MN
Forest Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNSouth St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNNew Richmond, WIInver Grove Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNBlaine, MNFalcon Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities