Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

1201 Timber Way

1201 Timber Way · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Timber Way, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUNNY and BRIGHT- All one level with southern exposure makes this unit warm and cozy! 2 bedroom 2 bath! Master suite includes 3/4 bath with two sinks and a wonderful walk-in closet! Hardwood flooring in kitchen and a wonderful dining area, updated appliances. Wonderful gas fireplace for those upcoming cool fall evenings. 2 car garage. Tenant pays: Gas/Electric---Association pays for trash, water, sewer services, maintains the lawn and provides snow removal. Call for your private showing today! 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Timber Way have any available units?
1201 Timber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 1201 Timber Way have?
Some of 1201 Timber Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Timber Way currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Timber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Timber Way pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Timber Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 1201 Timber Way offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Timber Way offers parking.
Does 1201 Timber Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Timber Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Timber Way have a pool?
No, 1201 Timber Way does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Timber Way have accessible units?
No, 1201 Timber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Timber Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Timber Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Timber Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 Timber Way has units with air conditioning.

