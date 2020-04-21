1201 Timber Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SUNNY and BRIGHT- All one level with southern exposure makes this unit warm and cozy! 2 bedroom 2 bath! Master suite includes 3/4 bath with two sinks and a wonderful walk-in closet! Hardwood flooring in kitchen and a wonderful dining area, updated appliances. Wonderful gas fireplace for those upcoming cool fall evenings. 2 car garage. Tenant pays: Gas/Electric---Association pays for trash, water, sewer services, maintains the lawn and provides snow removal. Call for your private showing today! 651-491-8005