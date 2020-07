Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful lot overlooking a pond that is connecting to Long Lake. Enjoy the nature, privacy & quiet from the deck + great views from home. Beautifully remodeled Kit, LR & DR w/Brazilian Cherry floors. Maple cabinetry, Cambria counter, SS appliances. Spacious master BR with Hickory floors & walk in closet. Main floor bath just remodeled. 3 BRs upstairs with great view of backyard & pond plus lots of storage!

NO Pets