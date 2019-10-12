1101 4th Street S

Amenities

Great Location! Charming, recently fully remodeled Stillwater 3 bed/3 bath 2-story home. Many updates including luxury vinyl plank flooring (no carpet) throughout home, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and over-the-range microwave, new HE washer/dryer on site, ceramic tile baths and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Fresh, neutral paint in every room. Energy efficient ductless mini-split air conditioning which also functions as supplemental heat in the winter. Large deck is great for entertaining. Off street parking in large private driveway. Experience true Stillwater living - only minutes to downtown and St. Croix River. 1 cat ok, NO DOGS. Minimum 12 month lease. Application fee $50 includes full credit and background check, minimum 650 credit score, income at least 3x monthly rent, no previous evictions.