Stillwater, MN
1101 4th Street S
1101 4th Street S

1101 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1101 4th Street South, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Great Location! Charming, recently fully remodeled Stillwater 3 bed/3 bath 2-story home. Many updates including luxury vinyl plank flooring (no carpet) throughout home, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and over-the-range microwave, new HE washer/dryer on site, ceramic tile baths and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Fresh, neutral paint in every room. Energy efficient ductless mini-split air conditioning which also functions as supplemental heat in the winter. Large deck is great for entertaining. Off street parking in large private driveway. Experience true Stillwater living - only minutes to downtown and St. Croix River. 1 cat ok, NO DOGS. Minimum 12 month lease. Application fee $50 includes full credit and background check, minimum 650 credit score, income at least 3x monthly rent, no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 4th Street S have any available units?
1101 4th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 1101 4th Street S have?
Some of 1101 4th Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 4th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
1101 4th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 4th Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 4th Street S is pet friendly.
Does 1101 4th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 1101 4th Street S offers parking.
Does 1101 4th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 4th Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 4th Street S have a pool?
No, 1101 4th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 1101 4th Street S have accessible units?
No, 1101 4th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 4th Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 4th Street S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 4th Street S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 4th Street S has units with air conditioning.
