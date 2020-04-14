This beautiful condo in a converted historic church is right in downtown Stillwater. Within walking minutes of the main street with views overlooking the St. Croix River and the new bridge. Tenants are only responsible for gas and electric. The pictures don't do it justice! Call today to schedule a showing for this fantastic condo! 651-491-8005
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have any available units?
108 3rd St S # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 108 3rd St S # 3 have?
Some of 108 3rd St S # 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 3rd St S # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
108 3rd St S # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 3rd St S # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 offers parking.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have a pool?
No, 108 3rd St S # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have accessible units?
No, 108 3rd St S # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 has units with air conditioning.