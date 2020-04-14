All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 108 3rd St S # 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stillwater, MN
/
108 3rd St S # 3
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

108 3rd St S # 3

108 3rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

108 3rd Street South, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
This beautiful condo in a converted historic church is right in downtown Stillwater. Within walking minutes of the main street with views overlooking the St. Croix River and the new bridge. Tenants are only responsible for gas and electric. The pictures don't do it justice! Call today to schedule a showing for this fantastic condo! 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have any available units?
108 3rd St S # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 108 3rd St S # 3 have?
Some of 108 3rd St S # 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 3rd St S # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
108 3rd St S # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 3rd St S # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 offers parking.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have a pool?
No, 108 3rd St S # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have accessible units?
No, 108 3rd St S # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 3rd St S # 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 3rd St S # 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIHugo, MNOakdale, MNSomerset, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MN
Forest Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNSouth St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNNew Richmond, WIInver Grove Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNBlaine, MNFalcon Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities