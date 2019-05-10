100 Interlachen Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a stylish entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a large patio area and a second-story deck for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features stunning wood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of recessed lighting, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of beautiful cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!