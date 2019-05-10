All apartments in Stillwater
100 Interlachen Way

100 Interlachen Way · No Longer Available
Location

100 Interlachen Way, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a stylish entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a large patio area and a second-story deck for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features stunning wood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of recessed lighting, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of beautiful cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Interlachen Way have any available units?
100 Interlachen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 100 Interlachen Way have?
Some of 100 Interlachen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Interlachen Way currently offering any rent specials?
100 Interlachen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Interlachen Way pet-friendly?
No, 100 Interlachen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 100 Interlachen Way offer parking?
Yes, 100 Interlachen Way offers parking.
Does 100 Interlachen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Interlachen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Interlachen Way have a pool?
No, 100 Interlachen Way does not have a pool.
Does 100 Interlachen Way have accessible units?
No, 100 Interlachen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Interlachen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Interlachen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Interlachen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Interlachen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
