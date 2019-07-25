Amenities
735 3rd St Available 10/01/19 Side by Side Duplex Available October 1, Updated Bathrooms, Lower Family Room, Attached Garage - Side by side duplex available October 1 in St. Paul Park. The living room is open to the dining area which has a walkout to the private side deck. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. All three bedrooms are on the main floor. There's a full bathroom in the hallway, and the master bedroom has an attached half bath.
There's a lower family room downstairs as well as storage, laundry, and a large full bathroom. The two car tuck under garages is accessed from the lower level. This property also has central a/c. Great location within walking distance of St. Paul Park's downtown and easy access to Highway 10.
NO PETS ALLOWED
Rent includes water/sewer and lawn care
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5044480)