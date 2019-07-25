All apartments in St. Paul Park
Find more places like 735 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul Park, MN
/
735 3rd St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

735 3rd St

735 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

735 3rd Street, St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Saint Paul Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
735 3rd St Available 10/01/19 Side by Side Duplex Available October 1, Updated Bathrooms, Lower Family Room, Attached Garage - Side by side duplex available October 1 in St. Paul Park. The living room is open to the dining area which has a walkout to the private side deck. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. All three bedrooms are on the main floor. There's a full bathroom in the hallway, and the master bedroom has an attached half bath.
There's a lower family room downstairs as well as storage, laundry, and a large full bathroom. The two car tuck under garages is accessed from the lower level. This property also has central a/c. Great location within walking distance of St. Paul Park's downtown and easy access to Highway 10.

NO PETS ALLOWED
Rent includes water/sewer and lawn care
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 3rd St have any available units?
735 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul Park, MN.
What amenities does 735 3rd St have?
Some of 735 3rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
735 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 735 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul Park.
Does 735 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 735 3rd St offers parking.
Does 735 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 3rd St have a pool?
No, 735 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 735 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 735 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 735 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 735 3rd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MNWest St. Paul, MNOakdale, MNMendota Heights, MN
North St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNFarmington, MNLakeville, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNShoreview, MNHudson, WISt. Anthony, MNNew Brighton, MNHugo, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities