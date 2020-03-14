1560 13th Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This home boasts wood floors, 3 beds on the main level - 4 total, freshly updated kitchen and 2 updated bathrooms. Large patio is ideal for entertaining. Located close to multiple parks, walking distance to elementary school, and 5 minutes to grocery, shopping and restaurants. Don't wait to check this one out! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.