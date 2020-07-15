Uppertown Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Upper Town Apartments, in St. Could, Minnesota! Living at Upper Town Apartments provides the comfort you desire, as well as the convenience you seek for the lifestyle you’ve been longing for. Our community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that offer spacious living spaces and bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, plush carpeting and your own private patio or balcony. Our Upper Town members enjoy a wide array of community amenities as well, including our on site 'bark park', the community garden, playground and more!



Located just off 9th Avenue directly across from St. Cloud Technical and Community College, near Whitney Recreation Center, St Cloud Hospital, Northway Park and St. Cloud Area Family YMCA! Upper Town Apartments is a convenient and comfortable place to call home. Please call or stop by our community office to schedule your tour today!