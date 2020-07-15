All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like Uppertown Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, MN
/
Uppertown Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Uppertown Apartments

1310 15th Street N #2 · (833) 915-0603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN 56303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E1513 · Avail. Sep 19

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W3001 · Avail. Jul 24

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit E4030 · Avail. Nov 7

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit W1021 · Avail. Oct 7

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uppertown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
Welcome to Upper Town Apartments, in St. Could, Minnesota! Living at Upper Town Apartments provides the comfort you desire, as well as the convenience you seek for the lifestyle you’ve been longing for. Our community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that offer spacious living spaces and bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, plush carpeting and your own private patio or balcony. Our Upper Town members enjoy a wide array of community amenities as well, including our on site 'bark park', the community garden, playground and more!

Located just off 9th Avenue directly across from St. Cloud Technical and Community College, near Whitney Recreation Center, St Cloud Hospital, Northway Park and St. Cloud Area Family YMCA! Upper Town Apartments is a convenient and comfortable place to call home. Please call or stop by our community office to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Surety bond: $175-$200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: One-time $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Garage: $40/month (with year lease), $55/month (month to month).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uppertown Apartments have any available units?
Uppertown Apartments has 5 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does Uppertown Apartments have?
Some of Uppertown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uppertown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Uppertown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uppertown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Uppertown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Uppertown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Uppertown Apartments offers parking.
Does Uppertown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Uppertown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Uppertown Apartments have a pool?
No, Uppertown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Uppertown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Uppertown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Uppertown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uppertown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Uppertown Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd
St. Cloud, MN 56301
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plymouth, MNBrooklyn Park, MNMinnetonka, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Anoka, MNSartell, MNRamsey, MNBuffalo, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MN
Waconia, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Saint Cloud State UniversitySt Cloud Technical and Community College
Anoka Technical CollegeHennepin Technical College
College of Saint Benedict
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity