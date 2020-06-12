Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:46 PM

20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, MN

Tech High
12 Units Available
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
22 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
10 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1134 sqft
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
11 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
59 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
10 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud
10 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
30 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$815
965 sqft
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
42 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
3 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.

1 Unit Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$975
730 sqft
Be at home in Creekside Village! This distinctive luxury apartment building boasts unique spacious floor plans, in unit washer and dryer, stainless appliances, bronze fixtures, custom woodwork, and rolling views. Walking trails to SRHS.

1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of St. Cloud

1 Unit Available
13015 Co Rd 4
13015 County Road 4, Stearns County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Newly constructed 55+ community. Enjoy modern living in a quiet country setting. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry.

St. Cloud rents increased over the past month

St. Cloud rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Cloud, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Cloud is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in St. Cloud.
    • While rents in St. Cloud fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

