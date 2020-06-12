/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
170 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Warehouse District
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Bottineau
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Loring Park
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Loring Park
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Warehouse District
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Warehouse District
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Warehouse District
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Warehouse District
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1361 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1159 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Warehouse District
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
