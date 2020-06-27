3608 Edward St NE

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in NE Minneapolis. This home features 3 finished levels and a bedroom and bathroom on each level. The main level features hardwood floors, nice living and dining rooms, nice kitchen with all the appliances, bedroom and nicely updated bathroom. The upper level is a huge suite with vaulted ceiling, large bathroom and walk in closet. The lower level has the 3rd bedroom and there is a toilet, sink and shower in the laundry storage area. Outside is great private setting in back with deck, patio and if you have dogs, there is a great fenced in private dog area in the lower portion of the yard. Other features include a double detached garage, central A/C, washer and dryer.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal. Estimated monthly utility costs:



Heat/Gas/Electric $100

Water/Sewer $33

Trash $22



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



Special $500 deposit for well qualified applicants.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890