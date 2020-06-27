All apartments in St. Anthony
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

3608 Edward St NE

3608 Edward Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Edward Street Northeast, St. Anthony, MN 55418
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in NE Minneapolis. This home features 3 finished levels and a bedroom and bathroom on each level. The main level features hardwood floors, nice living and dining rooms, nice kitchen with all the appliances, bedroom and nicely updated bathroom. The upper level is a huge suite with vaulted ceiling, large bathroom and walk in closet. The lower level has the 3rd bedroom and there is a toilet, sink and shower in the laundry storage area. Outside is great private setting in back with deck, patio and if you have dogs, there is a great fenced in private dog area in the lower portion of the yard. Other features include a double detached garage, central A/C, washer and dryer.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal. Estimated monthly utility costs:

Heat/Gas/Electric $100
Water/Sewer $33
Trash $22

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

Special $500 deposit for well qualified applicants.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Edward St NE have any available units?
3608 Edward St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Anthony, MN.
What amenities does 3608 Edward St NE have?
Some of 3608 Edward St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Edward St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Edward St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Edward St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Edward St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Edward St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Edward St NE offers parking.
Does 3608 Edward St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 Edward St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Edward St NE have a pool?
No, 3608 Edward St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Edward St NE have accessible units?
No, 3608 Edward St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Edward St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Edward St NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 Edward St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3608 Edward St NE has units with air conditioning.
