Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Spring Park, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Park

1 of 36

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3132 Northview Road
3132 Northview Road, Minnetonka Beach, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1647 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! Beautiful Updates!! - Premier Minnetonka Beach location! Charming lakeside cottage on 118 feet of Crystal Bay lakeshore.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Park

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 3, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Park
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy distance to lakes, rivers and beaches, this suburb of the Twin Cities is close to everything. Amenities include a fitness facility, pool, hot tub and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spring Park, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

