Spring Park, MN
4658 West Arm Road
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

4658 West Arm Road

4658 West Arm Road · No Longer Available
Location

4658 West Arm Road, Spring Park, MN 55384

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Remodeled lakeshore 4 bedroom, 2 and 3/4 bath located on West Arm Bay, Lake Minnetonka with incredible sunrise and sunset views. 2 car attached garage (painted floors) with workroom. Keyless entry. Smart thermostats. Large lower level with built in wet bar and mini fridge. No maintenance decks. Dakota Trail across from driveway. Beautiful views of sunrise and sunset. Quiet dead-end street. Lawn mowing and snow plowing included. Tenant may use side of permanent dock installed or install own dock. Westonka school district. Available immediately. $3,100/mo + security deposit. Must pass credit/background check. One year lease minimum. Pets upon approval and additional pet deposit. No-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4658 West Arm Road have any available units?
4658 West Arm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Park, MN.
What amenities does 4658 West Arm Road have?
Some of 4658 West Arm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4658 West Arm Road currently offering any rent specials?
4658 West Arm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 West Arm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4658 West Arm Road is pet friendly.
Does 4658 West Arm Road offer parking?
Yes, 4658 West Arm Road offers parking.
Does 4658 West Arm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4658 West Arm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 West Arm Road have a pool?
No, 4658 West Arm Road does not have a pool.
Does 4658 West Arm Road have accessible units?
No, 4658 West Arm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 West Arm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4658 West Arm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4658 West Arm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4658 West Arm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
