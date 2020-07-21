4658 West Arm Road

Amenities

Remodeled lakeshore 4 bedroom, 2 and 3/4 bath located on West Arm Bay, Lake Minnetonka with incredible sunrise and sunset views. 2 car attached garage (painted floors) with workroom. Keyless entry. Smart thermostats. Large lower level with built in wet bar and mini fridge. No maintenance decks. Dakota Trail across from driveway. Beautiful views of sunrise and sunset. Quiet dead-end street. Lawn mowing and snow plowing included. Tenant may use side of permanent dock installed or install own dock. Westonka school district. Available immediately. $3,100/mo + security deposit. Must pass credit/background check. One year lease minimum. Pets upon approval and additional pet deposit. No-smoking.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/spring-park-mn?lid=12433746



(RLNE5043647)