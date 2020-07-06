2350 Kings Road - Upper

Amenities

***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Regular Rent is $1,395/month. Tenant receives $100/month rent credit for lawn care and snow removal. Located 1/2 block from Lake Minnetonka! 20 minutes from downtown via easy access to 394. This remodeled duplex sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Large Front window that looks towards the lake! Just remodeled giving a contemporary feel, new hardwood floors though out with new carpet in the bedrooms. New windows, furnace, Central A/C keeping your utility costs low, washer/dryer in unit. Attached 2 car garage, huge front yard with mature trees providing ample shade during the summer time.

Pet Policy: Small dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Garage.

Laundry: washer/dryer.

Appliances: range, fridge, washer/dryer.

Upper

Tenant pays all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.