Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:30 PM

7753 Able St NE

7753 Able Street Northeast · No Longer Available
7753 Able Street Northeast, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432
Spring Lake Park

This 3 bed and 1 bath home located in Spring Lake Park is available now including 968 sq ft and A/C!! Note ? no garage or laundry! SLP Schools! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7753 Able St NE have any available units?
7753 Able St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Lake Park, MN.
Is 7753 Able St NE currently offering any rent specials?
7753 Able St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7753 Able St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7753 Able St NE is pet friendly.
Does 7753 Able St NE offer parking?
No, 7753 Able St NE does not offer parking.
Does 7753 Able St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7753 Able St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7753 Able St NE have a pool?
No, 7753 Able St NE does not have a pool.
Does 7753 Able St NE have accessible units?
No, 7753 Able St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7753 Able St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7753 Able St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7753 Able St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7753 Able St NE has units with air conditioning.
