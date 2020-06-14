Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St. Paul location!



The house has beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, huge backyard with large deck, attached garage, and much more!



Contact us to set up a showing! Email is the quickest form of communication, so reply directly to this post for the fastest response.



Elite Property Management Group

763-445-2639



(RLNE3943208)