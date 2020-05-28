212 West Warburton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**



Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that also has a bonus loft space! This home features central air, laundry, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and a 1 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the main level, and the loft space is located upstairs. Enjoy sitting on the back deck this summer!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b24x2q6-ARo&feature=youtu.be

**Video was created in 2016**



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 7/8/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.