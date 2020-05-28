All apartments in South St. Paul
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 West Warburton Street, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that also has a bonus loft space! This home features central air, laundry, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and a 1 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the main level, and the loft space is located upstairs. Enjoy sitting on the back deck this summer!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b24x2q6-ARo&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created in 2016**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 7/8/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

