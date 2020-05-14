All apartments in Shorewood
Find more places like 26170 Birch Bluff Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shorewood, MN
/
26170 Birch Bluff Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

26170 Birch Bluff Road

26170 Birch Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26170 Birch Bluff Road, Shorewood, MN 55331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
Have you ever wanted to live in a stunning home on Lake Minnetonka? Well here is your chance! This home sits on 80 feet of shoreline, incredible views with relaxing outdoor spaces. This 3 bedroom, 3 baths fully furnished home is beautiful! An extraordinary addition in 2004 completed and nothing was forgotten! An amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, his and her walk-in closets, a spacious on suite bathroom with in-floor heat and an expansive private balcony overlooking the lake! Located in the Minnetonka school district you will be close to Excelsior and a quick drive to Wayzata as well! Perhaps you boat or snowmobile to your destination from home?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have any available units?
26170 Birch Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shorewood, MN.
What amenities does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have?
Some of 26170 Birch Bluff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26170 Birch Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
26170 Birch Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26170 Birch Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 26170 Birch Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shorewood.
Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road offer parking?
No, 26170 Birch Bluff Road does not offer parking.
Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26170 Birch Bluff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 26170 Birch Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 26170 Birch Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26170 Birch Bluff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26170 Birch Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26170 Birch Bluff Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNExcelsior, MNChaska, MNHopkins, MNShakopee, MN
St. Bonifacius, MNGolden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNWaconia, MNCrystal, MNPrior Lake, MNSavage, MNRobbinsdale, MNBrooklyn Center, MNRogers, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities