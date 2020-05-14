26170 Birch Bluff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool sauna

Have you ever wanted to live in a stunning home on Lake Minnetonka? Well here is your chance! This home sits on 80 feet of shoreline, incredible views with relaxing outdoor spaces. This 3 bedroom, 3 baths fully furnished home is beautiful! An extraordinary addition in 2004 completed and nothing was forgotten! An amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, his and her walk-in closets, a spacious on suite bathroom with in-floor heat and an expansive private balcony overlooking the lake! Located in the Minnetonka school district you will be close to Excelsior and a quick drive to Wayzata as well! Perhaps you boat or snowmobile to your destination from home?!