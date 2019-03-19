All apartments in Shorewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25720 Wild Rose Ln

25720 Wild Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25720 Wild Rose Lane, Shorewood, MN 55331

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c00668055 ----
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath in side by side by side duplex. You will not find this much square footage for price anywhere! Tuck-under garage, woodwork, fireplace. Great Yard!!.
Pet Policy: Cats OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Tuck-under garage and off-street parking.
Laundry: . Appliances: Fridge, Range.
Tenants pay all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Charge-out City of Shorewood Water Bill (Quarterly) per unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

