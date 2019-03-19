25720 Wild Rose Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c00668055 ----

3 bedroom, 1.75 bath in side by side by side duplex. You will not find this much square footage for price anywhere! Tuck-under garage, woodwork, fireplace. Great Yard!!.

Pet Policy: Cats OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Tuck-under garage and off-street parking.

Laundry: . Appliances: Fridge, Range.

Tenants pay all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Charge-out City of Shorewood Water Bill (Quarterly) per unit