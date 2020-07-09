3431 Kent Street

Amenities
This Unit has been fully renovated with, new carpet, fresh paint and new appliances. The bathroom renovation was completed in February of 2019. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has 668 square feet of living space and is ready for immediate move in!
The property features;
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
1 garage parking stall with additional off street parking
668 square feet of living space
Brand new appliances
New Carpet
New Paint
Shared washer and dryer
Outdoor Pool
Tennis Courts
Access to Lake Owasso
Special Lease Terms:
1. 12 months or longer lease term
2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18
3. This property is NOT voucher approved.
4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.
5. Sorry no pets.
6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.
7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.
?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details
9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds