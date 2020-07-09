3431 Kent Street

Amenities

This Unit has been fully renovated with, new carpet, fresh paint and new appliances. The bathroom renovation was completed in February of 2019. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has 668 square feet of living space and is ready for immediate move in!



The property features;



1 Bedroom



1 Bathroom



1 garage parking stall with additional off street parking



668 square feet of living space



Brand new appliances



New Carpet



New Paint



Shared washer and dryer



Outdoor Pool



Tennis Courts



Access to Lake Owasso



Special Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.



5. Sorry no pets.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds