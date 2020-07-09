All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated March 19 2019

3431 Kent Street

3431 Kent St · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Kent St, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wabbasso Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65c11c0015 ----
This Unit has been fully renovated with, new carpet, fresh paint and new appliances. The bathroom renovation was completed in February of 2019. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has 668 square feet of living space and is ready for immediate move in!

If you are interested in setting up a showing visit our website of vsmrealestate.com/rentals to schedule a showing!

The property features;

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

1 garage parking stall with additional off street parking

668 square feet of living space

Brand new appliances

New Carpet

New Paint

Shared washer and dryer

Outdoor Pool

Tennis Courts

Access to Lake Owasso

Special Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.

5. Sorry no pets.

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details

9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Kent Street have any available units?
3431 Kent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 3431 Kent Street have?
Some of 3431 Kent Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Kent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Kent Street pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Kent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreview.
Does 3431 Kent Street offer parking?
Yes, 3431 Kent Street offers parking.
Does 3431 Kent Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 Kent Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Kent Street have a pool?
Yes, 3431 Kent Street has a pool.
Does 3431 Kent Street have accessible units?
No, 3431 Kent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Kent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Kent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Kent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Kent Street does not have units with air conditioning.

