Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:21 PM

30121 103rd Street Northwest

30121 103rd Street Northwest · (763) 295-6566
Location

30121 103rd Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN 55371

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
cats allowed
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

DESCRIPTION:
Here is your chance to discover a nicely updated rambler just minutes SE of Princeton! This 1098 s.f. home features three bedrooms and a bath on the main level. The kitchen has a new appliances package and an abundance of cupboard space. A huge picture window in the living room offers a nice view and plenty of sunlight. The lower level has been sheet rocked and can be used for hobbies or storage.
If you are looking for a place to park your toys and work on them, the 30x40 ft pole barn could be just the place. There are no neighbors right next door which gives your new home a lot of privacy. It has a nice fire pit in the backyard with wood stacked up ready to enjoy. No cats. Up to two dogs with breed approval, additional pet deposit, and monthly pet rent.

LEASE TERMS:
• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.

• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.

• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.

• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.

• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.

• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.

• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.

• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.

• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines

• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening

• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest have any available units?
30121 103rd Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30121 103rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
30121 103rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30121 103rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 30121 103rd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 30121 103rd Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30121 103rd Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 30121 103rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 30121 103rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 30121 103rd Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30121 103rd Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 30121 103rd Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
