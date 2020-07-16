30121 103rd Street Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fire pit

DISCLAIMER:

Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety.



DESCRIPTION:

Here is your chance to discover a nicely updated rambler just minutes SE of Princeton! This 1098 s.f. home features three bedrooms and a bath on the main level. The kitchen has a new appliances package and an abundance of cupboard space. A huge picture window in the living room offers a nice view and plenty of sunlight. The lower level has been sheet rocked and can be used for hobbies or storage.

If you are looking for a place to park your toys and work on them, the 30x40 ft pole barn could be just the place. There are no neighbors right next door which gives your new home a lot of privacy. It has a nice fire pit in the backyard with wood stacked up ready to enjoy. No cats. Up to two dogs with breed approval, additional pet deposit, and monthly pet rent.



LEASE TERMS:

• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.



• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.



• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.



• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.



• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.



• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.



• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.



• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.



• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines



• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening



• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.



