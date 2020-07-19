All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 2490 Woodbridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
2490 Woodbridge St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

2490 Woodbridge St

2490 Woodbridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

2490 Woodbridge Street, Roseville, MN 55113
Capital View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
2490 Woodbridge St Available 09/01/19 Townhouse Available September 1, Updated Kitchen, 2 Bath, Deck & Yard, 2 Car Garage - Roseville townhouse available in September 1. Split entry floor plan. The upper level has the living room which connects to the dining area. The dining area connects to the kitchen and has a walkout to the large back deck. Kitchen has been updated and has stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms upstairs and a large full bathroom with a new tiled floor.
There's a 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and the laundry room downstairs. The bedroom has a walkout to the back patio and yard.
This townhouse also has an attached two car garage. Rent includes trash & association dues. Great Roseville location on private cul de sac close to Rice Street and Highway 36.

One small dog (under 30lbs.) is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent amount), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3472719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 Woodbridge St have any available units?
2490 Woodbridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2490 Woodbridge St have?
Some of 2490 Woodbridge St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 Woodbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
2490 Woodbridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 Woodbridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2490 Woodbridge St is pet friendly.
Does 2490 Woodbridge St offer parking?
Yes, 2490 Woodbridge St offers parking.
Does 2490 Woodbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 Woodbridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 Woodbridge St have a pool?
No, 2490 Woodbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 2490 Woodbridge St have accessible units?
No, 2490 Woodbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 Woodbridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2490 Woodbridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 Woodbridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 Woodbridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRoseville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Apartments
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MN
Richfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University