15360 Chili Court

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Available on 3/1/20! Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 3 to 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in Rosemount offering 2350 finished square feet! This nice home has been freshly painted. The home also has a newer AC, washer/dryer & great furnace. The main level has a lovely living room with beautiful with a fireplace. The dining area flows into the kitchen with a sliding glass door out to the deck. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and two baths. The master has a private in-suite bathroom and a nice walk in closet. The lower level can be used either as a forth bedroom or a family room. The home also has an attached 2 car garage. Shopping & restaurants are close by. Highly coveted Rosemount School District! No pets, No Sec 8, No group home.Decent credit score, total household income more than 3x rent amount. Good rent history & clean background.