Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

15360 Chili Court

15360 Chili Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15360 Chili Court, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Available on 3/1/20! Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 3 to 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in Rosemount offering 2350 finished square feet! This nice home has been freshly painted. The home also has a newer AC, washer/dryer & great furnace. The main level has a lovely living room with beautiful with a fireplace. The dining area flows into the kitchen with a sliding glass door out to the deck. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and two baths. The master has a private in-suite bathroom and a nice walk in closet. The lower level can be used either as a forth bedroom or a family room. The home also has an attached 2 car garage. Shopping & restaurants are close by. Highly coveted Rosemount School District! No pets, No Sec 8, No group home.Decent credit score, total household income more than 3x rent amount. Good rent history & clean background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15360 Chili Court have any available units?
15360 Chili Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 15360 Chili Court have?
Some of 15360 Chili Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15360 Chili Court currently offering any rent specials?
15360 Chili Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15360 Chili Court pet-friendly?
No, 15360 Chili Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemount.
Does 15360 Chili Court offer parking?
Yes, 15360 Chili Court offers parking.
Does 15360 Chili Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15360 Chili Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15360 Chili Court have a pool?
Yes, 15360 Chili Court has a pool.
Does 15360 Chili Court have accessible units?
No, 15360 Chili Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15360 Chili Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15360 Chili Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15360 Chili Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15360 Chili Court has units with air conditioning.

