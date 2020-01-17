13667 Brick Path

Amenities
3 Bedroom End Unit with all the Updates! Fresh Paint and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main Level features Open Floor Plan with new Flooring and Gas Fireplace. Owner's Bedroom has Private Bath & Walk-in Closet. Upper Level Full Sized Laundry and 2 Car Garage. This home is spacious and bright plus it overlooks large green space. Located in Harmony Villages which offers a community pool, exercise facilities & party room. Longer Lease Available. $50 Application Fee per Adult. Owner pays for trash, water & sewer. Renter responsible for gas & electric. Renter's insurance required.