Home
/
Rosemount, MN
/
13667 Brick Path
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

13667 Brick Path

13667 Brick Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13667 Brick Path, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom End Unit with all the Updates! Fresh Paint and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main Level features Open Floor Plan with new Flooring and Gas Fireplace. Owner's Bedroom has Private Bath & Walk-in Closet. Upper Level Full Sized Laundry and 2 Car Garage. This home is spacious and bright plus it overlooks large green space. Located in Harmony Villages which offers a community pool, exercise facilities & party room. Longer Lease Available. $50 Application Fee per Adult. Owner pays for trash, water & sewer. Renter responsible for gas & electric. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13667 Brick Path have any available units?
13667 Brick Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 13667 Brick Path have?
Some of 13667 Brick Path's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13667 Brick Path currently offering any rent specials?
13667 Brick Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13667 Brick Path pet-friendly?
No, 13667 Brick Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemount.
Does 13667 Brick Path offer parking?
Yes, 13667 Brick Path offers parking.
Does 13667 Brick Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13667 Brick Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13667 Brick Path have a pool?
Yes, 13667 Brick Path has a pool.
Does 13667 Brick Path have accessible units?
No, 13667 Brick Path does not have accessible units.
Does 13667 Brick Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13667 Brick Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 13667 Brick Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 13667 Brick Path does not have units with air conditioning.

