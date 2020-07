Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance conference room online portal playground smoke-free community

Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace, parking garage and the list goes on. Conveniently located directly on the City Bus line, close to Rochester’s most prominent employers, the Mayo Clinic and a number of major shopping venues, The Villages at Essex Park is without a doubt - one of the best the city has to offer. Make it your new home today.