Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill yoga cats allowed garage internet access

Income and student restrictions



Eastgate Apartments is a part of the Affordable Housing Program so there are income and student restrictions in place. Please review our income and student restrictions before applying. If you have any questions about how your income is calculated or your student status, please reach out and we will go over the application process with you.



Rent and Income levels



Rent is determined by the Area Median Gross Income (AMI), which is determined by HUD. We have apartments priced at the 50%, 60% and 70% gross AMI levels. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into. A chart is below. Please contact us with questions!



First, determine your combined income before all taxes and deductions based on household size.

Then find which category you fall into. You must make BELOW the amount listed.

Once you know which % AMI category you fall into, you can find the apartment rents l