Crystal Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Our high-quality, award-winning townhomes are designed with spacious floorplans and oversized windows providing abundant natural light. This quiet townhome community, surrounded by lakes and wooded areas, is located near the Historic Mayowood Estate. Residents living here have the opportunity to enjoy hiking trails and paths in and around this serene area of the city, while remaining within minutes of the downtown Mayo Clinic campus.