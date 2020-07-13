All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like Crystal Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
Crystal Bay
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Crystal Bay

2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest · (507) 556-3058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-2441 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 06-2359 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-2457 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crystal Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Our high-quality, award-winning townhomes are designed with spacious floorplans and oversized windows providing abundant natural light. This quiet townhome community, surrounded by lakes and wooded areas, is located near the Historic Mayowood Estate. Residents living here have the opportunity to enjoy hiking trails and paths in and around this serene area of the city, while remaining within minutes of the downtown Mayo Clinic campus.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per each adult
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached garages are included in the rent.
Storage Details: There is additional attic storage in many of the attached garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crystal Bay have any available units?
Crystal Bay has 3 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Crystal Bay have?
Some of Crystal Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crystal Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Crystal Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crystal Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Crystal Bay is pet friendly.
Does Crystal Bay offer parking?
Yes, Crystal Bay offers parking.
Does Crystal Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crystal Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crystal Bay have a pool?
No, Crystal Bay does not have a pool.
Does Crystal Bay have accessible units?
No, Crystal Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Crystal Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crystal Bay has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Crystal Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW
Rochester, MN 55901
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with Garage
Rochester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity