44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN

$
43 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
998 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1008 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
17 Units Available
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1248 sqft
Just a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic West's Shuttle Lot, this development is convenient and accessible. Amenities include double vanities, large closets, vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets.
32 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1246 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
48 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
25 Units Available
Olympik Village
402 31st St NE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$823
956 sqft
Apartment homes located on a large complex close to great restaurants and shopping. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, swimming pool and fitness areas, and in-unit laundry.
12 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
5 Units Available
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1262 sqft
You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek.
2 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1248 sqft
Our high-quality, award-winning townhomes are designed with spacious floorplans and oversized windows providing abundant natural light. This quiet townhome community, surrounded by lakes and wooded areas, is located near the Historic Mayowood Estate.
5 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1390 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
3 Units Available
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1160 sqft
If you are looking for a step up from apartment living, Village Green Townhomes is the place for you. With all the best amenities and around the clock maintenance, we have everything you need to enjoy the Rochester area.
10 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$920
950 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
12 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1059 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
$
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
2 Bedrooms
68 Units Available
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1267 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
$
16 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
$
Contact for Availability
Homestead Village
862 Homestead Village Ln SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
825 sqft
Homestead Village affordable townhomes are conveniently located five minutes from beautiful downtown Rochester on the city bus line, and across the street from shopping and a city park with playground, picnic areas and walking paths.
2 Bedrooms
11 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
870 sqft
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
3 Units Available
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.
2 Bedrooms
206 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
2 Bedrooms
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Fair Oaks apartments is 3 buildings, with 11 units in each building. Come check out your NEW HOME with a big yard for your family and pets to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
117 19th St SE
117 19th St SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with Two Car Garage - Property Id: 300256 Available July 1. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. Will email the link upon request.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents declined slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

