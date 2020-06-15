918 Southern Woods Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Furnished 4 Bed 3 Bath home in SW Rochester. Renovated in 2019 and ready for immediate move in - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage home is ready for you to move in. The home is fully furnished and you can rent for 1 to 24 months. Want to simplify your life? Ask about including all your utilities, internet, lawn care, trash, and snow removal into your lease. You will have just one bill to pay each month, which you can do from our app if you like. The kitchen has granite countertops and high end stainless appliances. Walking trails, Soccer Fields, park for kids and Willow Creek Golf Course are all within walking distance. The home is in a peaceful setting, but you are just 3 minutes from the new Super Target in Rochester.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5495706)