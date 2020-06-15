All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 918 Southern Woods Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
918 Southern Woods Pl SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

918 Southern Woods Pl SW

918 Southern Woods Place Southwest · (817) 313-1770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

918 Southern Woods Place Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Southern Woods Pl SW · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Furnished 4 Bed 3 Bath home in SW Rochester. Renovated in 2019 and ready for immediate move in - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage home is ready for you to move in. The home is fully furnished and you can rent for 1 to 24 months. Want to simplify your life? Ask about including all your utilities, internet, lawn care, trash, and snow removal into your lease. You will have just one bill to pay each month, which you can do from our app if you like. The kitchen has granite countertops and high end stainless appliances. Walking trails, Soccer Fields, park for kids and Willow Creek Golf Course are all within walking distance. The home is in a peaceful setting, but you are just 3 minutes from the new Super Target in Rochester.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5495706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW have any available units?
918 Southern Woods Pl SW has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW have?
Some of 918 Southern Woods Pl SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Southern Woods Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
918 Southern Woods Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Southern Woods Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Southern Woods Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 918 Southern Woods Pl SW does offer parking.
Does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Southern Woods Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW have a pool?
No, 918 Southern Woods Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 918 Southern Woods Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Southern Woods Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Southern Woods Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 918 Southern Woods Pl SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country View Apartments
2420 30th Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest
Rochester, MN 55902
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Essex Park
937 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity