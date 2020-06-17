4782 Liverpool Plaza North West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Another fine listing from Bob Vondal at Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. Available July 1st Occupied so no showings till further notice. You can apply and lock this beautiful home up without a walkthrough, You will love this floor plan! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor for a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Very open and spacious living areas, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and main floor laundry. Great deck with private backyard. Main floor master with private bath and walk-in closet., Not set up for Section 8. Pets allowed with $400 refundable pet deposit and owners final approval. 24 hour notice needed since currently occupied. Available July 1st move in. No Smoking.