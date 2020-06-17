All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
4782 Liverpool Plaza North West
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:10 PM

4782 Liverpool Plaza North West

4782 Liverpool Pl NW · (507) 251-9030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4782 Liverpool Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Lincolnshire - Arbor Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Another fine listing from Bob Vondal at Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. Available July 1st Occupied so no showings till further notice. You can apply and lock this beautiful home up without a walkthrough, You will love this floor plan! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor for a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Very open and spacious living areas, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and main floor laundry. Great deck with private backyard. Main floor master with private bath and walk-in closet., Not set up for Section 8. Pets allowed with $400 refundable pet deposit and owners final approval. 24 hour notice needed since currently occupied. Available July 1st move in. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West have any available units?
4782 Liverpool Plaza North West has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West have?
Some of 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West currently offering any rent specials?
4782 Liverpool Plaza North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West pet-friendly?
No, 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West offer parking?
No, 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West does not offer parking.
Does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West have a pool?
No, 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West does not have a pool.
Does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West have accessible units?
No, 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West does not have accessible units.
Does 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4782 Liverpool Plaza North West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Crystal Bay
2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest
Rochester, MN 55902
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest
Rochester, MN 55902
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW
Rochester, MN 55902
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S
Rochester, MN 55904
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Essex Park
937 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity