Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

3703 Willow Heights Dr SW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home on corner lot with fenced yard! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home, conveniently located in Willow Heights in SW Rochester. Lots of great upgrades like laminate hardwood floors, oversize deck, fireplace & more!



You'll enjoy lots of natural light though the many windows in this home. Practical floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath per floor. Large living areas plus a good amount of storage as well. Don't miss the 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard!



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



