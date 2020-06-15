All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

3703 Willow Heights Dr SW

3703 Willow Heights Drive Southwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

3703 Willow Heights Drive Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

3703 Willow Heights Dr SW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home on corner lot with fenced yard! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home, conveniently located in Willow Heights in SW Rochester. Lots of great upgrades like laminate hardwood floors, oversize deck, fireplace & more!

You'll enjoy lots of natural light though the many windows in this home. Practical floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath per floor. Large living areas plus a good amount of storage as well. Don't miss the 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard!

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW have any available units?
3703 Willow Heights Dr SW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW have?
Some of 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Willow Heights Dr SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW does offer parking.
Does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Willow Heights Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
