3029 Venice Ln NW Available 07/07/20 Spacious 3-story townhome with park-like yard area & tons of upgrades! - Spacious 3-story townhome with park-like yard area & tons of upgrades! Over 1800 finished sq ft! Unique floorplan with lots of flexibility



You'll also enjoy the outside living as this unit backs up to quiet residential area, and is just across the street from the trail system along the Zumbro River



Lawn & snow care is included, renter pays all other utilities (electric, water/sewer, garbage, phone/tv/internet, water softener rental).



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



