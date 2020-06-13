All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3029 Venice Ln NW

3029 Venice Lane Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

3029 Venice Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3029 Venice Ln NW · Avail. Jul 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3029 Venice Ln NW Available 07/07/20 Spacious 3-story townhome with park-like yard area & tons of upgrades! - Spacious 3-story townhome with park-like yard area & tons of upgrades! Over 1800 finished sq ft! Unique floorplan with lots of flexibility

You'll also enjoy the outside living as this unit backs up to quiet residential area, and is just across the street from the trail system along the Zumbro River

Lawn & snow care is included, renter pays all other utilities (electric, water/sewer, garbage, phone/tv/internet, water softener rental).

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE4097511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Venice Ln NW have any available units?
3029 Venice Ln NW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 3029 Venice Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Venice Ln NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Venice Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Venice Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Venice Ln NW offer parking?
No, 3029 Venice Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Venice Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Venice Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Venice Ln NW have a pool?
No, 3029 Venice Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Venice Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 3029 Venice Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Venice Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Venice Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Venice Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Venice Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
