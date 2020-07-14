All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 2827 Agate Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
2827 Agate Pl NW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2827 Agate Pl NW

2827 Agate Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2827 Agate Place Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
2827 Agate Pl NW Available 08/01/20 Rare 3 bedroom end unit Boulder Ridge townhome! - Rare 3 bedroom end unit Boulder Ridge townhome! Fantastic floorplan with all three bedrooms, a full bath and laundry on the 2nd level. Extra tall ceilings on the main floor give a great sense of space and openness.

2 car attached garage is great with ample off street parking for guests.

Owner pays for lawn care, snow removal, garbage. Renter pays electricity/water/sewer, gas, phone/tv/internet.

12 month lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE2039400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Agate Pl NW have any available units?
2827 Agate Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 2827 Agate Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Agate Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Agate Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Agate Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Agate Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Agate Pl NW offers parking.
Does 2827 Agate Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Agate Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Agate Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2827 Agate Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Agate Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2827 Agate Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Agate Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Agate Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Agate Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 Agate Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE
Rochester, MN 55904
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconiesRochester Apartments with Garages
Rochester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College