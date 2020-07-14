Amenities

pet friendly garage internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

2827 Agate Pl NW Available 08/01/20 Rare 3 bedroom end unit Boulder Ridge townhome! - Rare 3 bedroom end unit Boulder Ridge townhome! Fantastic floorplan with all three bedrooms, a full bath and laundry on the 2nd level. Extra tall ceilings on the main floor give a great sense of space and openness.



2 car attached garage is great with ample off street parking for guests.



Owner pays for lawn care, snow removal, garbage. Renter pays electricity/water/sewer, gas, phone/tv/internet.



12 month lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



