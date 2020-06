Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

3 bedroom 2 bath plus Den/Office in Robbinsdale! - This is a beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath + 1 Den/Office (side by side duplex) like a townhouse!



This is located in a prime area in robbinsdale! Just mins from highway 100! Excellent location!



The property has beautifully updated kitchen, updated bath, great hardwood floors, and much more!!



Email is preferred/fastest method of communication, so reply directly to this post!



Elite Property Management Group

7634452639



(RLNE3533805)